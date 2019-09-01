Paulo Dybala staying with Juventus, says club's sporting director Fabio Paratici

Paulo Dybala will be staying with Juventus following a summer of uncertainty over his future

Paulo Dybala will not leave Juventus before the close of the European deadline, according to the club's sporting director Fabio Paratici.

The Serie A champions had been open to letting the Argentina striker leave this summer, but were keen to secure a replacement before sanctioning a sale.

Manchester United and Tottenham both ended their interest in Dybala prior to the close of the Premier League window due to his wage demands and excessive requests from his agent.

Dybala made his first appearance of the season on Saturday in Juve's 4-3 victory over Napoli and Paratici now expects the 25-year-old to remain at the club.

"We can absolutely rule out Dybala leaving this summer. We can exclude that as a possibility," he told Sky in Italy.

"This is a club that leaves a good impression, as often players want to come back when they have left, most recently Gigi Buffon and Leonardo Bonucci.

"There are people who brought a great deal to the club, not just to the team or what happened on the field.

"Let's not forget, Juventus have been top of the Serie A table for 3,000 days and these players are always the first to arrive for training and the last to leave."

