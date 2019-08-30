Maurizio Sarri: Juventus boss to miss Napoli reunion as he continues pneumonia recovery

Maurizio Sarri was diagnosed with pneumonia earlier this month

Maurizio Sarri will not be in the Juventus dugout for their first home Serie A game of the season against hometown club Napoli, according to Sky Italy.

Assistant coach Giovanni Martusciello had indicated earlier on Friday that Sarri could return for the match against his former club as he recovers from pneumonia.

Sarri missed the club's victory against Parma in their opening game of the domestic season last weekend and has taken advice from the club's medical staff to also miss the Napoli game.

The 60-year-old managed Napoli with distinction between 2015 and 2018 before he left to manage Chelsea last summer.

Juventus won both games against Napoli last season as they finished the domestic campaign 11 points clear of their nearest rivals.

Sarri guided Chelsea to a third-place finish in the Premier League last season, as well as a victory over Arsenal in the Europa League final.