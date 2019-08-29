Champions League draw: Tottenham to play Bayern Munich, Liverpool get Napoli

Tottenham were runners-up in last season's tournament

Tottenham have been drawn against five-time winners Bayern Munich in the Champions League group stage.

Spurs, who were beaten in their first ever Champions League final last season, are joined in Group B by Olympiakos and Serbian champions Red Star Belgrade.

0:36 Former Tottenham goalkeeper Paul Robinson believes the Champions League draw could have been easier for his former club. Former Tottenham goalkeeper Paul Robinson believes the Champions League draw could have been easier for his former club.

Liverpool, the holders after beating Spurs in last season's final, have been drawn to play Napoli in the group stage for the second successive season.

Alongside Jurgen Klopp's side in Group E are Red Bull Salzburg, who won the Austrian Bundesliga last season, and Belgian side Genk.

1:03 Former Chelsea defender Frank Sinclair thinks Chelsea will be pleased with their Champions League draw but will still need to be cautious Former Chelsea defender Frank Sinclair thinks Chelsea will be pleased with their Champions League draw but will still need to be cautious

Chelsea, who return to the Champions League after a one-year absence, have been placed in Group H, alongside 2018/19 semi-finalists - and Dutch champions - Ajax. The Blues will also play Valencia and Lille.

Manchester City are in Group C with Shakhtar Donetsk - who they play in the group stage for the third consecutive campaign - Croatian champions Dinamo Zagreb and Italian club Atalanta.

Elsewhere in the draw, five-time winners Barcelona have been placed in Group F with Borussia Dortmund, Antonio Conte's Inter Milan and Czech league winners Slavia Prague.

PSG have been drawn alongside Real Madrid - the most successful side to ever play in the Champions League - in Group A, while Juventus will play Atletico Madrid in Group D.

Champions League draw in full

Group A: PSG, Real Madrid, Club Brugge, Galatasaray

Group B: Bayern Munich, Tottenham, Olympiakos, Red Star Belgrade

Group C: Manchester City, Shakhtar Donetsk, Dinamo Zagreb, Atalanta

Group D: Juventus, Atletico Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, Lokomotiv Moscow

Group E: Liverpool, Napoli, Red Bull Salzburg, Genk

Group F: Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund, Inter Milan, Slavia Prague

Group G: Zenit St Petersburg, Benfica, Lyon, RB Leipzig

Group H: Chelsea, Ajax, Valencia, Lille