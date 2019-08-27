Red Star Belgrade fans park war tank outside stadium before Champions League qualifier

0:36 Red Star supporters parked the vehicle outside their Marakana Stadium prior to their clash with Swiss side Young Boys. Red Star supporters parked the vehicle outside their Marakana Stadium prior to their clash with Swiss side Young Boys.

Red Star Belgrade fans have parked a real battle tank, used during the bloody breakup of Yugoslavia in the 1990s, outside their stadium in the Serbian capital, prior to a Champions League qualifying game.

The decommissioned Soviet-made T-54 Yugoslav army tank was parked in front of the Rajko Mitic Stadium ahead of a qualifying match against Swiss champions Young Boys.

The Red Star fan club website says the tank symbolises their slogan, 'Machine Has Started'.

The northern stand at the stadium, near which the tank was parked, is reserved for the club's most ardent supporters, known as Delije, or roughly translated, 'The Tough Boys'.

The stunt has triggered a strong reaction from neighbouring Croatia, which fought a war for independence from the Serb-led Yugoslavia.

Croatian media said the tank is a "clear provocation" and a "scandal", suggesting that European soccer's governing body, UEFA, must react.

Serbian Interior Minister Nebojsa Stefanovic said the tank 'replica' was inspected, and that no explosive ordinance that would represent danger to the public was found.

The tank display comes a week after masked assailants attacked two bars in Croatia as ethnic Serbs watched Red Star's first-leg match against Young Boys on television, smashing furniture and injuring at least five people.

The incident has triggered heated exchanges between Croatian and Serbian politicians.

The armoured vehicle was painted overnight in Red Star's red and white colours, with club officials saying in a supportive statement that the tank was "another attraction" added to the stadium known locally as Marakana, after the iconic stadium in Rio de Janeiro.