Jurgen Klopp doubts Liverpool's Champions League credentials

Jurgen Klopp believes Champions League competition is 'crazy' this year

Jurgen Klopp does not see English teams dominating this year's Champions League and has cast doubt on Liverpool's chances of retaining the trophy.

Holders Liverpool will be among the top seeds for Thursday's group-stage draw but Klopp does not believe his side are favourites for the competition after winning last year's all-Premier League final.

The quality of teams across the draw is so high that talk of a European Super League is unnecessary, says Klopp.

"I will have no problem with it [reaching the final] if it happens again, but at this moment I am not too sure it will," said Klopp.

"We have the same chance like everyone else, but that is all, and I don't see us, the English teams, dominating. I really think a lot of teams have a good chance."

Who's in which pot? Pot 1: Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester City, Barcelona, Juventus, Bayern Munich, Zenit St Petersburg, Paris Saint-Germain

While Chelsea and Manchester City join Liverpool in pot one, last year's beaten finalists Tottenham are joined by Real and Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund and Napoli in pot two.

"I don't think there was ever a stronger pot two," said Klopp. "It's just crazy. They should all be in pot one, but there is not enough space there.

"I don't think there was ever a stronger pot three. If people really think about this kind of Super League, then you don't need it. That's it. Then pot four you can get RB Leipzig - wow!"

He added: "Look at the squad Borussia Dortmund has and tell me we are stronger than them. That is incredible. They can make five changes and you think: 'Really, they didn't play last week? Why?'

"There are a lot of quality teams: Juventus will be there, PSG will be there. Real Madrid? Do you think they gave up already? Bayern Munich now finally brought in [Ivan] Perisic and [Philippe] Coutinho which is a big boost."

Benitez: Klopp's team stronger than mine

Liverpool's Champions League win last season was their first since 2005, when the club came back from 3-0 down to beat AC Milan in a penalty shoot-out.

Liverpool won the Champions League in 2005 under Rafa Benitez (right)

Rafa Benitez led that side, but believes Klopp's crop have already eclipsed his team.

"I'm really proud of what we achieved in 2005, but I have to say that the 2019 team is stronger already," Benitez said in a Q and A with The Athletic.

"The team that we had, what we had at this time was great team effort and a lot of character, as well as commitment on the pitch. This team have the intensity and the quality that can make the difference in games."

When's the draw and how can I follow it?

This season's group-stage draw will be held in its usual location of the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco on Thursday at 5pm BST.

There will be live coverage of the draw on Sky Sports News with a special hour-long programme, including former players from all four of the English clubs in the group stages.

