Liverpool reporter notebook: Reds relaxed on Jurgen Klopp's future

Jurgen Klopp's comments on his future, Alisson's recovery from injury and a new contract for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are all touched upon in the first instalment of the Liverpool reporter notebook...

Liverpool relaxed over Klopp comments

Jurgen Klopp may only be able to operate in a frantic 'all or nothing' environment when it comes to managing a football club, but Liverpool are more relaxed regarding the question of his future.

This week, the German suggested he could leave Anfield at the end of his current contract in 2022 and take a break from football. The club's owners Fenway Sports Group are keen to tie the 52-year-old down to a new, long-term deal after he led Liverpool to Champions League glory last season but in an interview with Kicker, Klopp suggested that he was planning to take a sabbatical upon the expiry of his current deal.

When asked if he would take a break, Klopp said: "It looks like it. Who can now say if he can give it his all in three years' time?

Klopp's current contract at Anfield runs out in 2022

"If I decide for myself that I can't go on anymore, I'll take a break and in that year I'd have to make a definite decision [over my career]. I have absolute energy, but I have one problem; I can't do 'a little bit.' I can only do 'all or nothing'.

"But the chances are very high that my energy levels will go up again [after a year's break], and that I can then do the job the way I want to."

Klopp's relationship with FSG and the Liverpool hierarchy is good and it is understood that, at this stage, the club are not concerned about something that may or may not happen three years from now. There is an acceptance that things can change in football and the club are relaxed at the present moment.

Alisson's return?

Liverpool will not put a timeframe on Alisson's return to action after he picked up a calf injury on the opening day of the season.

It is understood that the goalkeeper, who limped off after 36 minutes of his side's 4-1 win over Norwich at Anfield on August 9, will certainly be out until after the international break.

Alisson suffered a calf injury during Liverpool's opening day victory over Norwich

It means he will not play any part in Liverpool's trip to Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday, live on Sky Sports.

Klopp's side are then not in action domestically until September 14. However, Liverpool are keen not to set any dates or targets for a return. Adrian has deputised in the Brazilian's absence, with Liverpool currently top of the Premier League table after a perfect start to the season.

Why have Liverpool given Ox a new deal?

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is the latest player to offer his long-term commitment to Liverpool, with the club keen to secure the futures of the core of the squad that led the club to back-to-back Champions League finals.

Liverpool's front three of Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino have all signed new deals in the last 13 months, while captain Jordan Henderson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez and Andy Robertson have also signed new contracts.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain missed the majority of last season with a knee injury

With James Milner's contract running until the end of the season and Georginio Wijnaldum's contract up in the summer of 2021, the versatile Oxlade-Chamberlain looks set to re-establish himself as a key player for Liverpool in the coming season.