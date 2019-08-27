Liverpool's Bobby Duncan pulled out of PL2 match amid transfer frustration

Bobby Duncan pulled out of Monday's Premier League 2 match against Southampton

Liverpool striker Bobby Duncan pulled out of Monday’s Premier League 2 match against Southampton, Sky Sports News understands.

Duncan wants the opportunity to speak to Fiorentina about a move and is said to be frustrated at Liverpool's unwillingness to entertain offers.

It is understood Liverpool will not allow Duncan to leave on loan and have rejected loan offers from Danish club FC Nordsjaelland and Fiorentina.

The offer from the Serie A side was described to Sky Sports News as being "unrealistic and derisory".

Sky Sports News have been told representatives from Fiorentina will arrive in the UK this week in an attempt to find a resolution.

While the player wants to leave, it is understood that he has maintained a professional attitude.

Duncan, whose contract runs until 2021, scored 25 goals for the development squad last season.