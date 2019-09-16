Sadio Mane says Mohamed Salah feud is forgotten

Liverpool's Sadio Mane showed his anger during the 3-0 win over Burnley

Sadio Mane insists his feud with Mohamed Salah is forgotten after his furious outburst two weeks ago.

Liverpool forward Mane reacted angrily to Salah choosing to shoot rather than pass to him during the 3-0 victory over Burnley on August 31.

After being substituted, the Senegalese international threw his training shirt on the floor and gesticulated towards his team-mate, but declared on Canal+ that the pair have buried the hatchet.

He said: "With Salah? It's forgotten.

"Sometimes you have to say things face to face. These are things that happen in football, sometimes it happens that I am not given the pass.

Mane was frustrated with Mohamed Salah during Liverpool's 3-0 win over Burnley

"But we have reconciled and become the good friends we were before."

Mane, who scored twice in the 3-1 Reds' victory over Newcastle on Saturday, now has six goals in six appearances this season, while Salah has four in seven.

