Liverpool's Divock Origi will have scan on injury which forced him out of Newcastle win, says Jurgen Klopp

Divock Origi received medical attention before he was forced off

Divock Origi will have a scan on an ankle injury sustained in Liverpool's 3-1 win over Newcastle, Jurgen Klopp has said.

Origi was hurt in an early challenge by Newcastle midfielder Miguel Almiron and limped to the bench eight minutes before half-time, before his replacement Roberto Firmino played a major part in Liverpool's second and third goals.

Klopp said: "Unfortunately Divock twisted his ankle early in the game, and had to come off. We all hope it's not that serious, or that he could've played on, which is hopefully a sign that it's not that serious. He's having a scan, he's in really good shape though and hopefully they'll find it's okay.

" It was my decision to start him on the left and Sadio in the middle, we've seen it work before, but it didn't work today against such a deep defending side. That's why we changed it in the game too."

Sloppy start annoys Klopp

In addition to that injury, Klopp had further frustration with Liverpool's sloppy start to the game, allowing Jetro Willems to fire Newcastle into an early lead, leaving Liverpool with only one clean sheet from their opening five games of the season.

Jetro Willems scored his first Newcastle goal to give the visitors the lead

"I started enjoying it after about 25 minutes when we finally arrived in the game," he said. "We need to work on that but it can happen, it was difficult. Newcastle did what they did, it's difficult when they're good on the counter-attack.

"We needed another 15 minutes or so to set our rhythm, because you have to be much quicker than we were in the first part of the game. The moment we started doing that, we scored two wonderful goals and in the second half, after learning from the game we scored once but played really well."

VAR crops up again

Liverpool were also denied a penalty when Joel Matip appeared to be dragged to the floor by Jamaal Lascelles but a VAR review agreed with on-field referee Andre Marriner's decision not to award a spot kick.

The under-fire video review system has come in for criticism for the high bar which has been set to overturn 'clear and obvious errors', with referees chief Mike Riley admitting this week had missed four major incidents so far this season, and Klopp said he would have expected a review to have overturned the decision on this occasion.

Joel Matip felt he should have had a penalty when he was bundled over by Jamal Lascelles in the box

"I think they did a review, the fourth official told me they did, and was I surprised it still wasn't a penalty? Yes," he said. "But that doesn't help obviously in situations like this being surprised. It was a clear penalty for me but so long as we win, it's not an issue - we'd speak differently had we lost 1-0.

"It's a penalty; you cannot fight like that for a ball, it's a wrestling situation on Joel Matip. You don't need VAR, just whistle and have a shot."