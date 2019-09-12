VAR: Premier League referee chief Mike Riley admits four mistakes this season

VAR has made four mistakes so far during the Premier League season, referees' chief Mike Riley has admitted.

The examples, which include Fabian Schar's equaliser for Newcastle against Watford and Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans' apparent stamp on Bournemouth's Callum Wilson, were discussed in Thursday's meeting of Premier League shareholders.

The other two errors were the referee's decision not to award Manchester City a penalty when Jefferson Lerma stood on David Silva's foot in the Bournemouth box and a decision not to give West Ham a penalty when Sebastien Haller was brought down by Norwich's Tom Trybull.

More to follow...