Charlie Nicholas' Premier League predictions: Norwich vs Man City, Bournemouth vs Everton, Watford vs Arsenal and more

Charlie Nicholas returns with his latest round of Premier League predictions

Charlie Nicholas is back with his latest predictions ahead of the Premier League's return this weekend, including Norwich vs Manchester City, Bournemouth vs Everton and Watford vs Arsenal...

Will Liverpool keep up their perfect start? Will Man City keep up with the pace set by Jurgen Klopp's side? Will Arsenal secure a third Premier League win of the season? Former Arsenal and Scotland striker Charlie Nicholas is back with his predictions for this week's games...

This weekend's Premier League fixtures Liverpool vs Newcastle (Saturday, 12.30pm)

Manchester United vs Leicester (Saturday, 3pm)

Sheffield United vs Southampton (Saturday, 3pm)

Brighton vs Burnley (Saturday, 3pm)

Wolves vs Chelsea (Saturday, 3pm)

Tottenham vs Crystal Palace (Saturday, 3pm)

Norwich vs Manchester City (Saturday, 5.30pm - Live on SSPL)

Bournemouth vs Everton (Sunday, 2pm - Live on SSPL)

Watford vs Arsenal (Sunday, 4.30pm - Live on SSPL)

Aston Villa vs West Ham (Monday, 8pm - Live on SSPL)

Norwich vs Manchester City - Live on Sky Sports Premier League, Saturday, 5.30pm

You have no reason to look at the concerns of Man City and worry, apart from the injury to Aymeric Laporte perhaps.

Norwich are good going forward - everyone is talking about Teemu Pukki but Todd Cantwell has started great too. The full-backs like to get high, but they will not be doing that against City. The Norwich defenders will be rash against Pep Guardiola's side. The fact that Grant Hanley cannot get in the Scotland side tells you something.

Kevin De Bruyne is set to be a key figure for Man City at Norwich

Daniel Farke does not adopt a plan B, which I applaud - the expectation is that you are going to get beat. If you ask 90 per cent of Norwich fans right now if they would take a 4-1 hammering trying to open the game up, or whether they would rather lose 1-0 and not have a shot on goal, I think they would go for the former.

It is not an embarrassment losing to Manchester City but they need to go at it from a positive aspect, which is how you test yourself. Kevin de Bruyne was amazing in Glasgow, as was Raheem Sterling over the international break, which is why I will go with this scoreline.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-6 (66/1 with Sky Bet)

Norwich vs Man City Live on

Bournemouth vs Everton - Live on Sky Sports Premier League, Sunday, 2pm

We are looking at goals for both teams.

In reality, Bournemouth are strong at home and I am still not convinced with Everton. Marco Silva is always two bad results away from a crisis.

Normally, Everton start cold but they have started alright, although they have to win these football matches if we are to see an improvement.

Callum Wilson, Josh King and Ryan Fraser will all be fresh after the international break, so I will be going for a Bournemouth win here.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-1 (10/1 with Sky Bet)

B'mouth vs Everton Live on

Watford vs Arsenal - Live on Sky Sports Premier League, Sunday, 4.30pm

Watford will look to cause another upset and get off the mark. They like to get physical with Arsenal, so they may approach it this way again. With Quique Sanchez Flores coming in again, it will certainly boost the hosts. I liked him before, but he didn't play overly aggressive. He played quite technically.

Quique Sanchez Flores takes charge of Watford against Arsenal

How are Arsenal's struggles at the back capable of competing with the physical side? The midfield and attack should be strong enough - if Alexandre Lacazette is fit we will be firing.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-3 (12/1 with Sky Bet)

Watford vs Arsenal Live on

Aston Villa vs West Ham - Live on Sky Sports Premier League, Monday, 8pm

This is a very good return set of fixtures. Manuel Pellegrini is a smart man, and he likes to get a nice balance.

Jack Wilshere and Mark Noble will be back in. People are far too excited about Declan Rice, with lots of mistakes and clumsiness there, as is the predictability with West Ham. They do look to have found a man with goals in Sebastian Haller, who poses a physical presence too.

Aston Villa have improved, but if they are playing at home, they need Jack Grealish to play 10-15 yards higher up the pitch, I keep saying it. He is a pass master but you want it in the opposition half and not near or on the halfway line. The combination of him and John McGinn is difficult for anyone to control. I like Wesley up front and I like what Villa have at the moment.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-1 (9/1 with Sky Bet)

A Villa vs West Ham Live on

Liverpool vs Newcastle - Saturday, 12.30pm

I am reading this week that there are a few injuries floating around. Steve Bruce's last away game at Tottenham was a stunning result. Newcastle will be better suited away from home - they do not know what their fans will be doing regarding ownership.

2:51 Highlights from Liverpool's 3-0 win over Burnley in the Premier League Highlights from Liverpool's 3-0 win over Burnley in the Premier League

I don't know who will be fit for Liverpool or whether they will go with the formidable front three, but at the moment Liverpool look as though they can wipe the floor with most teams. You cannot open up against them. Joelinton needs time and will not get any service. We will see how structured Newcastle can be at the back - they will have been working hard defensively.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-0 (11/2 with Sky Bet)

Manchester United vs Leicester - Saturday, 3pm

It is a cracking game, one which I would like to see. Leicester are visiting one of the teams I think they could catch. I am looking at what they have and what they don't have, but the simple fact is Leicester have started the campaign well. This is a game where they can open up and threaten Manchester United.

Brendan Rodgers takes Leicester to Old Trafford to face Manchester United

If they play open and expansively then they will be content. Brendan Rodgers' side has a shape but can counter-attack and are good with the ball. I don't know whether Anthony Martial will be fit. Marcus Rashford will play through the middle but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team will still be vulnerable in defence.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-1 (6/1 with Sky Bet)

Sheffield United vs Southampton -Saturday, 3pm

Sheffield United are committed and passionate. Chris Wilder is a man of substance when it comes to his players not doing the job. He does not take fools. He has no loyalty to the players who will not do the job. If you are doing well, you are in the team, and if not then you are not fulfilling the duties that he wants. It is similar to Ralph Hasenhuttl at Southampton, but if Nathan Redmond is not fit on Saturday, I don't think they have enough of a threat up front. There are decent qualities in both teams and Sheffield Utd will pin them back but it will be close, too close to call.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-2 (14/1 with Sky Bet)

Brighton vs Burnley - Saturday, 3pm

I must admit, this is the toughest Super 6 of the season - to be guaranteed a winner is very generous, as these are all tough calls.

Leandro Trossard looks decent up front for Brighton - he is keen to get in the box and make things happen. Brighton are now finding a way to get around playing Glenn Murray every game. They need to dominate the midfield more. Ashley Barnes is a handful for most teams and Burnley have just gone back to basics, which has worked. Their defence is nice and solid and their midfield is organised, while the Burnley strikers work hard and get their rewards. There is a strategy to it. This is another draw for me.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-1 (5/1 with Sky Bet)

Wolves vs Chelsea - Saturday, 3pm

There are loads of people this weekend that will be editing their predictions. They will be checking teams and seeing who is fit and who could be the potential match-winner. It will be like that because of the guaranteed jackpot. Jeff must pay out again!

2:59 Highlights from the 2-2 draw between Chelsea and Sheffield United in the Premier League Highlights from the 2-2 draw between Chelsea and Sheffield United in the Premier League

Wolves do well against the big teams. Tammy Abraham has been in form and Mason Mount has been spectacularly good. Chelsea are still vulnerable at the back and will be threatened by Diogo Jota and Raul Jimenez up front. I see Wolves beating Chelsea this weekend, and Wolves are the team, as many people that are talking about Leicester, that could definitely override the top-six trend.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-1 (12/1 with Sky Bet)

Tottenham vs Crystal Palace - Saturday, 3pm

Tottenham are finding it difficult to be as solid defensively - they lost 13 league games last year. Crystal Palace won at Old Trafford and played well for it. Gary Cahill has improved them defensively, and because these things start to develop, you can see them in action. Tottenham came from behind at home to Aston Villa, they blew it against Arsenal, they got lucky against Man City and they got beat by Newcastle, so it is not looking great at the moment. It will be another long day for their supporters. It will be a stifled counter-attack performance from Palace - it will be an awkward day but they will get there in the end.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-1 (15/2 with Sky Bet)

2:59 Highlights from the 2-2 draw between Chelsea and Sheffield United in the Premier League Highlights from the 2-2 draw between Chelsea and Sheffield United in the Premier League

This season you can watch Premier League highlights just after the full-time whistle for free and without being a Sky Sports subscriber.

We'll bring you highlights of every Premier League game on the Sky Sports website and app at full-time or from 5.15pm on Saturday afternoons.

You'll also be able to watch In-game goals from Sky Live games on Twitter and catch Premier League highlights on our Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.