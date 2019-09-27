Liverpool's Joe Gomez says England place not guaranteed until he plays more

Joe Gomez has started just one league game for Liverpool this season

Joe Gomez has accepted that he will not be selected by Gareth Southgate for England until he can find his way back into the Liverpool starting XI.

The 22-year-old started in the Reds' Carabao Cup win against MK Dons on Wednesday, but has seen Joel Matip take his place alongside Virgil van Dijk at centre-back in the Premier League.

Gomez, who currently has seven England caps, knows that he can't expect to play for the national side until he starts playing regularly under Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool again.

"I cannot blame [Southgate]. He speaks to me and is a great manager but if you meet up with England you are expected to be playing, so I have to keep working hard," Gomez said.

"I have not been playing and every footballer wants to be playing.

Gareth Southgate opted to play Harry Maguire and Michael Keane at centre-back in the recent Euro 2020 qualifiers

"At the same time, I understand that we are European champions and the lads are doing very well at the minute so all I can do is keep my head down, keep working hard in training, and wait for my chance."

Liverpool are currently top of the Premier League table with six wins out of six, starting their campaign with a 4-1 win over Norwich.

That match at Anfield was Gomez's only league start of the season, and the defender understands that he has to remain optimistic.

2:07 Highlights of the Carabao Cup third round tie between MK Dons and Liverpool. Highlights of the Carabao Cup third round tie between MK Dons and Liverpool.

He said: "You cannot sit there and be down. You have to stay positive and do yourself justice when the time comes.

"You need to show the good attitude otherwise you will do yourself harm."