Steven Gerrard 'surprised and flattered' by Jurgen Klopp tipping him as Liverpool successor
Last Updated: 26/09/19 1:06pm
Steven Gerrard admitted he was "surprised and flattered" to hear Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp tipping him as his successor.
Klopp, who was named Best FIFA men's coach on Monday, said he thinks Rangers boss Gerrard is the man who should succeed him when his time at Anfield comes to an end.
"If Liverpool were to sack me tomorrow, then maybe Kenny [Dalglish] would be the first choice to replace me, but they would probably bring Stevie down from Glasgow," Klopp told Four Four Two. "If you ask who should follow me, I'd say Stevie. I help him whenever I can."
While Gerrard, who made 710 appearances for Liverpool and skippered the side to the Champions League in 2005, was grateful for Klopp's comments, he expects and hopes that the German will be at Anfield for many years to come.
"I was surprised and flattered at the same time," Gerrard said when asked about Klopp's comments. "But when you read the quote really carefully, like I have, it said, 'if I get sacked tomorrow' he thinks Steven Gerrard should be the next Liverpool manager.
"Jurgen Klopp's not getting sacked tomorrow. I don't want him to get sacked tomorrow. He's doing a fantastic job.
"I'm a Liverpool fan. I'm sure every Liverpool fan on the planet endorses what I'm saying here. We want him to stay for many, many years and bring as much success to our club as possible.
"But yeah, it was very flattering at the same time."
Gerrard took over at Ibrox in the summer of 2018 after signing a four-year contract, guiding Rangers to a second-place finish in the Scottish Premiership last season.
Rangers booked their spot in the Betfred Cup semi-finals with a 1-0 win over Livingston on Wednesday.