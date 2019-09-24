Steven Gerrard to replace Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool one day makes sense, says Gary McAllister

Jurgen Klopp approval a huge compliment for Steven Gerrard, says Gary McAllister

Steven Gerrard returning to Liverpool as manager in the future makes a "wee bit of sense", says Gary McAllister.

Jurgen Klopp, who was named Best FIFA men's coach on Monday, told Four Four Two this week he thinks Gerrard is the man who should follow on from him and become Liverpool's next boss.

Boyhood Liverpool fan Gerrard won eight major trophies as a player at Anfield but is less than 18 months into a four-year deal he signed in April 2018 to become manager of Rangers.

McAllister, who also spent two years as a Liverpool team-mate of Gerrard's under Gerard Houllier, says any thoughts the Rangers boss has of succeeding Klopp are firmly on the backburner.

Asked for his reaction to Klopp's comments, McAllister said: "That's surprising in some ways. But then in other ways, when you look at it, it probably makes a wee bit of sense.

"But when that's going to happen [I don't know]. Jurgen looks as if he's going to be there quite a while.

"I think it's a huge compliment but I can assure you that Steven is absolutely fully focused here and trying to win something here."