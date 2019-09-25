Scottish League Cup: Celtic and Rangers into semis, Hearts and Hibernian win on penalties

Tom Rogic was also on the scoresheet at Celtic Park

Celtic and Rangers made it into the semi-finals of the Scottish League Cup on Wednesday, while Hearts and Hibernian joined them with penalty shoot-out victories.

Five-star Celtic

Celtic showed their strength in depth as they dismissed Partick Thistle 5-0 in their Scottish League Cup quarter-final clash at Celtic Park.

Scottish League Cup semi-final draw Rangers vs Hearts

Hibernian vs Celtic

Ivorian striker Vakoun Issouf Bayo, one of eight changes made by Hoops boss Neil Lennon, opened the scoring for the holders with a close-range header in the 15th minute and Ian McCall, in his first game in charge of the Maryhill men since returning to lead the team for a second time on Monday, watched Tom Rogic add a second within a minute of the restart.

Two goals in six minutes from midfielder Olivier Ntcham and a strike in the 77th minute from substitute Scott Sinclair confirmed that the treble-treble winners have the squad to continue their success this season.

Celtic's Scott Sinclair celebrates his goal to make it 5-0

McCall has a more winnable Ladbrokes Premiership game at the weekend against Inverness, where he will be looking to take the Jags - currently bottom - away from the danger area, although he will have to get this runaround quickly out the system.

Celtic will now play Hibernian in the semi-finals.

Rangers edge past Livingston

An early deflected goal from Glen Kamara proved enough to send Rangers past Livingston and into the Scottish League Cup semi-finals.

Rangers were far from comfortable at the Tony Macaroni Arena with their defence given plenty of trouble from the hosts.

Glen Kamara's goal helped Rangers beat Livingston in the quarter-finals

But Livingston goalkeeper Matija Sarkic produced some good saves and Steven Gerrard's men got a firmer grip of the game in the final 20 minutes.

They had looked set for a more comfortable evening when Kamara took advantage of Nicky Devlin's poor clearance to send a left-footed shot in off the full-back from 18 yards inside five minutes.

Rangers will now play Hearts in the semi-finals.

Hearts, Hibs win on pens

Hearts players celebrate after winning the penalty shootout

Goalkeeper Chris Maxwell was the shoot-out hero as Hibernian booked their place in the semi-finals after beating Kilmarnock on penalties at Rugby Park.

A cagey first period yielded few chances and, while there was a noticeable improvement in the second period, neither team could break the deadlock inside 90 minutes and extra-time was required.

Hibs were reduced to 10 men in the 120th minute when Ryan Porteous was given his marching orders and the tie had to be decided by a shoot-out after the extra period finished goalless.

The shoot-out was decided when Niko Hamalainen's penalty was saved by Maxwell, handing Hibs a 5-4 victory.

Hibernian's Chris Maxwell celebrates at full-time

Sam Cosgrove converted two spot-kicks in normal-time before missing in the decisive penalty shoot-out as Hearts progressed at the expense of Aberdeen.

Cosgrove netted a double from the spot in the first half after Christophe Berra and Loic Damour had committed clumsy fouls.

However, strikes from Steven MacLean and an injury-time leveller from Craig Halkett sent the clash into extra-time, during which Dons attacker Niall McGinn struck the post.

But it was the Jambos who would progress in a fraught shoot-out, with Cosgrove and McGinn blasting woefully over the bar and Joel Pereira saving Bruce Anderson's kick.