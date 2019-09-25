Rangers and Celtic avoid semi-final clash in Scottish Betfred Cup

Glen Kamara's goal helped Rangers beat Livingtson in the quarter-finals

Celtic and Rangers were kept separate in the Betfred Cup semi-final draw after both winning their quarter-finals on Wednesday evening.

Celtic were rewarded for their 5-0 hammering of Partick Thistle, in which Olivier Ntcham scored twice, with a last-four tie against Hibernian.

The Edinburgh side drew 0-0 at Kilmarnock before winning 5-4 on penalties.

Old Firm rivals Rangers, who beat Livingston 1-0, will take on Hearts who saw off Aberdeen 3-0 in another shootout after a 2-2 draw. Sam Cosgrove scored both of the Dons' goals in normal time from penalties but then missed in the shoot-out.

The ties will be played on November 2 and 3.

Betfred Cup semi-final draw:

Rangers v Hearts

Hibernian v Celtic