Partick Thistle fans group Thistle For Ever make offer to take control of club

Partick Thistle could be about to become community-owned

Fans group Thistle For Ever (TfE) say they have made an offer to buy out Partick Thistle's majority shareholding in a move that will make the club supporter-owned and for the benefit of the community.

TfE say lottery winner Colin Weir, who has previously invested significantly in Thistle and its Academy, will fund their proposal in its entirety, adding "he will play no part in the running of Partick Thistle after the community takeover is complete".

"In addition, Mr Weir will fund TfE's plan to purchase the assets held by Firhill Developments, the south terrace area and the main stand, thus putting the whole club and its assets into fans' hands for the first time ever," the group added in a statement.

Weir will also resume his funding of the Thistle Weir Youth Academy if TfE's offer is accepted, the group say. He withdrew his financial backing back in August amid the uncertainty of a potential takeover by a foreign consortium.

TfE was set up earlier this month after reports of a takeover by the owners of Barnsley. The group are spearheaded by lifelong fan Paul Goodwin, who is also a Director of the Scottish Football Supporters Association.

"Change is in the air at Firhill, on and off the park, and this opportunity for Partick Thistle to become community owned will secure a sustainable and certain future for the club," said Goodwin.

"With our fully-funded offer, we have ensured that the current board has an option that is in the best interests of the club - one that ensures the future of Partick Thistle here at Firhill for decades to come.

"It must be considered as a viable alternative to handing over control of our club to people with no affinity and no understanding of Partick Thistle.

"The majority shareholder group does not have to wait to secure a sale of their shares - TfE, with this substantial financial support, can allow existing shareholders to get a return for their investment now.

"They will also achieve their aim of selling to a group who have the best interests of Thistle at heart. It will be run as a sustainable football club, debt free and in the hands of those who cherish it more than anyone else - the supporters.

"Colin Weir is a long-time Thistle fan, who wants nothing but the best for the club. His incredibly generous support allows us to put this offer on the table now while continuing to raise funds from fans for the longer term.

"We have a meeting with him later this week, at his invitation, and we will thank him personally for supporting our ambitions for this club.

"TfE now asks that this proposal is conveyed to the majority shareholders group and Firhill Developments by chairman David Beattie for a prompt response."

TfE have submitted a five-year plan to get Thistle back in the top half of the Premiership to the club's board.

They say they will also work with the two supporters' groups, the Partick Thistle Football Club Trust and Jags Trust in a move designed to give more control to the club's fans.