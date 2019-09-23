Partick Thistle name Ian McCall as new manager

Partick Thistle have named Ian McCall as their new manager

Partick Thistle have named Ian McCall as their new manager, replacing Gary Caldwell who was sacked last week.

McCall led Ayr United to joint-top in the Scottish Championship, but has now agreed terms at Firhill where he will begin a second spell in charge. He was previously manager from 2007-2011 and also played for the club.

McCall's assistant at Ayr, Neil Scally, will also join him at Thistle, as will former manager Alan Archibald as part of a new management team.

Former Partick Thistle manager Alan Archibald is part of the new management team

Archibald was sacked by Thistle last October after nearly seven years as manager, but has now made a surprise return to the club.

Partick Thistle are bottom of the Championship after losing to Dunfermline on Saturday.