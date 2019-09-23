Partick Thistle name Ian McCall as new manager
Last Updated: 23/09/19 4:58pm
Partick Thistle have named Ian McCall as their new manager, replacing Gary Caldwell who was sacked last week.
McCall led Ayr United to joint-top in the Scottish Championship, but has now agreed terms at Firhill where he will begin a second spell in charge. He was previously manager from 2007-2011 and also played for the club.
McCall's assistant at Ayr, Neil Scally, will also join him at Thistle, as will former manager Alan Archibald as part of a new management team.
Archibald was sacked by Thistle last October after nearly seven years as manager, but has now made a surprise return to the club.
Partick Thistle are bottom of the Championship after losing to Dunfermline on Saturday.