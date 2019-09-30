Pedro Chirivella's Carabao Cup eligibility for Liverpool investigated

Pedro Chirivella was a 63rd-minute substitute in Liverpool's Carabao Cup win over MK Dons

The FA is assisting the EFL with inquiries into claims Liverpool's Pedro Chirivella was ineligible to play in their Carabao Cup victory over MK Dons.

The 22-year-old, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Spanish club Extremadura, came off the bench in the 63rd minute of the 2-0 third-round victory.

Due to the midfielder's loan at the Segunda Division, Chirivella required new clearance on his return to Anfield this summer.

2:07 Highlights of the Carabao Cup third round tie between MK Dons and Liverpool Highlights of the Carabao Cup third round tie between MK Dons and Liverpool

Liverpool reportedly requested this in July but the process can only be completed with the Football Association's intervention.

A club statement said: "The club are aware of a potential administrative issue pertaining to one of our players.

"We are working with the relevant authorities in order to establish the facts of the matter and will be making no further comment until this process is complete."

FA rules state that the obligation is on a club to ensure any players they wish to pick have the necessary clearances in place before the respective match takes place.

However, as it is a Football League competition the EFL will lead any investigation with Carabao Cup rules stating organisers have "full power" to look into alleged breaches and impose "penalties by way of reprimand, fine or other penalty" as they "may think fit in the circumstances".

Sunderland were fined by the EFL in 2014 for fielding South Korean striker Ji Dong-won in the League Cup, but it was later determined the mistake was with the authorities.