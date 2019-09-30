Manchester United vs Liverpool chants investigated by FA

The FA are looking into alleged offensive chants during the WSL game between Liverpool and Manchester United over the weekend.

In their match report, Liverpool Women highlighted abuse from Manchester United supporters which they say was aimed at manager Vicky Jepson, as well as the club in general.

The two clubs were meeting for the first time in WSL history after United were promoted from the Championship in May.

Casey Stoney's side took all three points as second-half goals from Lauren James and Katie Zelem earned United a 2-0 home win at Leigh Sports Village.

Manchester United say they are aware of the allegations and will be investigating.