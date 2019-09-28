West Ham United women release new shirt in partnership with Breast Cancer Now

West Ham United Women have unveiled a new kit in partnership with Breast Cancer Now

West Ham United women have announced the release of a limited-edition pink shirt to show the club's support for Breast Cancer Now.

To mark their fixture at the London Stadium against Tottenham on September 29, Matt Beard's side will warm up in the specially-designed shirt to raise awareness of the illness and the work of the the UK breast cancer charity for research and care.

The team will then wear the shirts for every fixture throughout October, which marks Breast Cancer Awareness Month.



West Ham United Women will also be donating the entire profits from the sales of the shirts to Breast Cancer Now, with the shirts also incorporating a label detailing the ways to check for potential signs and symptoms.



West Ham vice-chairman Karren Brady said: "We are extremely proud to be standing side by side with Breast Cancer Now to ensure no one faces a breast cancer diagnosis alone.

West Ham United Women are currently fifth in the Women's Super League



"Breast Cancer Now are a fantastic charity, providing life-changing support that helps people cope with the physical and emotional impact of breast cancer.

"Together we believe can make even greater progress in tackling breast cancer so that research findings in the labs turn into new hope on the hospital wards and beyond.

"With that in mind, we were delighted that volunteers recently educated the women's team at Rush Green through their experiences of breast cancer, as well as the signs and symptoms to look out for which, in turn, the women's team will be continually helping to demonstrate to a wider audience."

West Ham United Women's managing director Jack Sullivan is delighted to strengthen the partnership and said: "Any opportunity we have to use our status as a professional football club to highlight and raise awareness of important health issues we are keen to support.

The new pink shirt will be worn throughout October

"Our commitment to the partnership started last year when we wore t-shirts prior to a game, but this year we wanted to go one step further and we are thrilled to be launching this shirt before we play this historic fixture.

"The introduction of a new limited-edition shirt will allow for our support to be visual prior to the match, but our commitment to selling the shirts in our official stores and donating all of the profits to the charity shows our full backing for Breast Cancer Now and the incredible work they do."

West Ham United women's captain Gilly Flaherty added: "Breast cancer is such a common disease that affects women of all ages around the world.

"Any help we can provide to raise awareness and funds for the vital work Breast Cancer Now are doing is something we are delighted to support.

"I hope all West Ham fans will back this great cause and come down to the game to show their support for our team but Breast Cancer Now and the partnership as well.

"It would be great to see fans in the same shirts as the team throughout October!"