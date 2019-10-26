Divock Origi: Police question fan over banner at Liverpool game

One person has been questioned regarding the racially-offensive banner regarding Divock Origi displayed during Liverpool's Champions League game at Genk, Belgian police have confirmed to Sky Sports News.

The individual was questioned by officers from both the Belgian and Merseyside police forces and the case has now been passed on to prosecutors in Belgium.

An investigation began after supporters in the away end at Genk's Luminus Arena unfurled a banner that Liverpool later condemned as "completely unacceptable."

It later emerged that the same banner - also condemned by Liverpool fan group Spirit of Shankly - was on display among hundreds of others in the Liverpool end at last season's Champions League final in Madrid.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain scored twice as Liverpool won 4-1 at Genk

Whether the banner is deemed merely "offensive" or in fact "racist" will prove crucial towards any sanctions UEFA decides to impose, with penalties for the latter being considerably stronger.

Liverpool were infuriated by the image and immediately set about having it removed on the night.

"Liverpool Football Club condemns the offensive banner displayed in our section of the ground, prior to kick-off," they said.

"To be clear, the image used perpetuated a racist stereotype. This is completely unacceptable.

"We acted swiftly to have the banner removed and we are now working with the local authorities and stadium team in Genk to identify those responsible. Any subsequent action will be taken in keeping with our sanctions process."