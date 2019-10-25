Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says Tottenham haven't 'forgotten how to play'

1:33 Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists Tottenham remain a 'top team' in the Premier League Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists Tottenham remain a 'top team' in the Premier League

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists Tottenham remain a "top team" despite their lack of consistency since reaching last season's Champions League final.

Spurs have dropped to seventh in the Premier League after failing to bounce back from the disappointment of their 2-0 defeat to Liverpool in June.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have maintained their momentum from last season and top the Premier League having won eight of their opening nine league games.

Tottenham travel to Anfield on Sunday, live on Sky Sports Premier League, to face the European champions for the first time since Madrid and Klopp says the visitors will be out for revenge.

Liverpool vs Tottenham Live on

"We won the Champions League final, we know that. I think we were very respectful in that moment with our celebrations but still we were the ones on the other side that night," he said.

"That is another additional motivation to put some things right, that is all clear, but in the end it is a football match between two really good teams.

"The situation around will not make a massive difference.

"We will not be that confident that absolutely nothing can happen to us and they will not… I don't know how many points they have but they will not play like a team with the points tally they have.

1:48 Harry Redknapp says Spurs are just going through a bad spell at the moment, and that he wouldn’t be surprised to see them return to form against Liverpool on Super Sunday Harry Redknapp says Spurs are just going through a bad spell at the moment, and that he wouldn’t be surprised to see them return to form against Liverpool on Super Sunday

"They are a top side in the Premier League and they will be a top side the whole season in the Premier League. We have to respect that and play the best football we can play."

Tottenham had won just once in seven matches prior to Tuesday's 5-0 win over Red Star Belgrade but Klopp believes their performances have been better than results have suggested.

"Football is like this. From time to time, things don't work out," said Klopp.

"We saw that in the game [against Red Star], and it was not only that game, in the other games when the results were not really there they had good moments as well.

3:18 Ahead of their Super Sunday showdown, we look back at a modern classic between Liverpool and Tottenham which included outrageous strikes and stoppage-time drama at Anfield Ahead of their Super Sunday showdown, we look back at a modern classic between Liverpool and Tottenham which included outrageous strikes and stoppage-time drama at Anfield

"It is not like they forgot how to play football."

Liverpool beat Belgian side Genk 4-1 in midweek without injured duo Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joel Matip.

Alexander-Arnold is expected to recover from a virus in time to face Spurs but Klopp admits Matip is still a doubt after a knee problem.

"Trent is fine but Joel we will have to see - I haven't seen him yet," he said.

"Trent looked fine, if there is no setback, because you know how it is sometimes. He was ill, ill enough to not travel with us which is not a good sign.

"He had a clearing session yesterday and if it was like yesterday then he should be fine. With Joel, I am not 100 per cent sure."