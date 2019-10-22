Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool's seven Ballon d'Or nominations 'normal'

Jurgen Klopp joked he was surprised more of his Champions League-winning squad were not nominated for the Ballon d'Or, after seven Liverpool players picked up nominations.

Goalkeeper Alisson Becker, defenders Virgil Van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold, midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum and strikers Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino featured among the 30-strong shortlist announced by France Football and L'Equipe on Monday.

"My first question was 'Who has not been nominated'?" he said ahead of Liverpool's Champions League match in Genk.

"When players win it, it is big. When they don't, hopefully it doesn't hurt too much. The way we played last season, it's normal so many would be nominated by the experts."

Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah are all on Ballon d'Or shortlist

Klopp went on to praise his whole squad after they reached back-to-back Champions League finals, winning one, and running Manchester City a close second in the Premier League title race.

"I think our seven nominations are deserved. If it's a sign that we are now a destination for players, I don't know. We want to work together for the next couple of years and we'll see what happens," he added.

"I'm proud of my boys in general, not just because seven of them have been nominated. I like them a lot and I'm happy when they win things."

Liverpool lost 2-0 away at Napoli in the Group E opener

For a team which has reached successive finals, Liverpool's away record in the group stage is poor. They have lost the last four, scoring only once, and have not won any of the last five - their last victory on the road in Europe in the group stage coming at Maribor two years ago.

Both Klopp and midfielder James Milner accepted that record had to change.

"Last year we were lucky with how tight the group was, losing three times away and still having the chance to go through," said Klopp.

James Milner admits Liverpool's away European form must improve

"That won't happen again. We know that we need to improve."

Milner added: "We haven't been good enough away from home. We have to improve, we know that.

"Bayern stands out and you can see stats how you want. You can say the groups are this and that. We want to win and it won't be easy but we have to make it happen."