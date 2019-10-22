Mohamed Salah: Liverpool forward returns to training before Genk match in Champions League

Mohamed Salah is in contention to feature for Liverpool after missing their 1-1 draw against Manchester United

Mohamed Salah has returned to Liverpool training from an ankle injury ahead of their Champions League meeting with Genk on Wednesday.

The forward was ruled out against Manchester United in the Premier League as he failed to recover from the injury he sustained in a challenge by Leicester's Hamza Choudhury before the international break.

Jurgen Klopp said the Egypt international had not been able to train with the squad in the lead up to Sunday's 1-1 draw at Old Trafford but he is now in line to feature at the Luminus Arena in Belgium.

Salah had started in all eight of Liverpool's previous Premier League matches and his return to training also comes ahead of the Reds' league match against Tottenham on Sunday, live on Sky Sports Premier League.

However, defensive duo Trent Alexander-Arnold, who along with Salah was one of seven Liverpool representatives named on the Ballon d'Or shortlist, and Joel Matip missed the training session at Melwood.

Xherdan Shaqiri remains absent as he undergoes treatment in Switzerland on a calf injury that he picked up in training last month.

Champions League champions Liverpool are second in Group E ahead of the trip to face Genk after they responded to an opening-match defeat at Napoli with a 4-3 win against Salzburg.