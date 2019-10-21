Liverpool stars Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Virgil van Dijk on Ballon d'Or shortlist

Mohamed Salah has been nominated for the Ballon d'Or

A raft of Liverpool's Champions League winners, including Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Virgil van Dijk have been included on the Ballon d'Or's 30-man shortlist.

Mane was among the first five nominees revealed by France Football on Monday, with team-mates Alisson, Georginio Wijnaldum and Roberto Firmino also being named. Trent Alexander-Arnold was a surprise inclusion to round off Liverpool's seven representatives.

Premier League winners Manchester City have five nominated players - Sergio Aguero, Bernardo Silva, Riyad Mahrez, Raheem Sterling and Kevin De Bruyne - alongside Champions League runners-up Hugo Lloris and Heung-Min Son from Tottenham.

Trent Alexander-Arnold was a surprise inclusion on the 30-man shortlist

But there was no place for Harry Kane or Christian Eriksen, and last year's winner Luka Modric also missed out on the shortlist. Neymar was also omitted after a turbulent 2019 with Paris Saint-Germain.

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was included on the 30-strong shortlist, along with World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, who have both won the Ballon d'Or a joint-record five times.

The Ballon d'Or ceremony will take place on December 2 at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris.

Lionel Messi has won the trophy five times, a joint record with Cristiano Ronaldo

The full shortlist

Sadio Mane (Liverpool)

Hugo Lloris (Tottenham)

Dusan Tadic (Ajax)

Frenkie De Jong (Barcelona)

Sergio Aguero (Man City)

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal)

Kylian Mbappe (PSG)

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen (Barcelona)

Donny van de Beek (Ajax)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus)

Alisson Becker (Liverpool)

Matthijs de Ligt (Juventus)

Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

Georginio Wijnaldum (Liverpool)

Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

Bernardo Silva (Man City)

Heung-Min Son (Tottenham)

Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich)

Roberto Firmino (Liverpool)

Lionel Messi (Barcelona)

Riyad Mahrez (Man City)

Kevin De Bruyne (Man City)

Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli)

Antoine Griezmann (Barcelona)

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Eden Hazard (Real Madrid)

Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain)

Raheem Sterling (Man City)

Joao Felix (Atletico Madrid)

Sancho, Guendouzi on Kopa Trophy shortlist

Kylian Mbappe won the Kopa Trophy in 2018

Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho and Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi have been nominated for the Kopa Trophy, which is awarded to the best performing player under the age of 21.

Matthijs de Ligt - who is also on the Ballon d'Or shortlist - is included in the 10-man list, along with Everton forward Moise Kean, Bayer Leverkusen's Kai Havertz and Vinicius Junior from Real Madrid.

Last year's Kopa Tropghy was won by Paris Saint-Germain's Mbappe, who is nominated for the Ballon d'Or this year.

The full shortlist

Joao Felix (Atletico Madrid)

Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund)

Moise Kean (Everton)

Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal)

Kang-In Lee (Valencia)

Matthijs de Ligt (Juventus)

Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid)

Kai Havertz (Bayer Leverkusen)

Matteo Guendouzi (Arsenal)

Andrei Lounine (Real Valladolid)

PL goalkeepers dominate Yachine Trophy

Alisson is in contention to win the inaugural Yachine Trophy

Four Premier League goalkeepers have been included on the 10-man shortlist for the first ever Yachine Trophy, which is given to the best 'keeper of 2019.

Alisson, Ederson, Kepa Arrizabalaga and Lloris are among the nominees, with the Tottenham captain also nominated for the Ballon d'Or alongside Alisson and Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen.

The full shortlist

Alisson Becker (Liverpool)

Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich)

Ederson (Man City)

Andre Onana (Ajax)

Wojciech Szczesny (Juventus)

Jan Oblak (Atletico Madrid)

Kepa Arrizabalaga (Chelsea)

Samir Handanovic (Inter Milan)

Hugo Lloris (Tottenham)

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen (Barcelona)

White, Bronze nominated for Women's Ballon d'Or

Ada Hegerberg was the first winner of the Women's Ballon d'Or in 2018

England Women internationals Ellen White and Lucy Bronze have been named on the 20-woman shortlist for the Women's Ballon d'Or.

USA Women stars Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan - who tied with White for the Golden Boot at the 2019 Women's World Cup - have also been included, along with last year's winner of the inaugural award, Ada Hegerberg.

Pernille Harder and Dzenifer Marozsan are shortlisted once again after being beaten to the accolade by Hegerberg in 2018, with Brazil and Orlando Pride forward Marta also included.

The full shortlist