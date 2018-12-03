Luka Modric wins Ballon d'Or 2018 ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo
Harry Kane, England's only nominee, finishes 10th on 30-man list
By Zinny Boswell
Last Updated: 03/12/18 10:46pm
Luka Modric has won the 2018 Ballon d'Or ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo and Antoine Griezman, with Lionel Messi coming fifth.
It is the first time in 10 years neither Ronaldo nor Messi has been recognised as the world's best player for France Football's acclaimed award.
Modric also received the best men's player prize at the FIFA Best awards in September.
01🇬🇧 Owen
02🇧🇷 Ronaldo
03🇨🇿 Nedved
04🇺🇦 Chevtchenko
05🇧🇷 Ronaldinho
06🇮🇹 Cannavaro
07🇧🇷 Kaka
08🇵🇹 Ronaldo
09🇦🇷 Messi
10🇦🇷 Messi
11🇦🇷 Messi
12🇦🇷 Messi
13🇵🇹 Ronaldo
14🇵🇹 Ronaldo
15🇦🇷 Messi
16🇵🇹 Ronaldo
17🇵🇹 Ronaldo
18🇭🇷 Modric
Harry Kane, the only English player on the 30-man shortlist, ranked 10th in the poll after winning the World Cup Golden Boot in Russia as he captained England to their best finish in 28 years.
In 2018, Modric won his third consecutive Champions League trophy with club side Real Madrid and led Croatia to their first World Cup final, losing 4-2 to France.
Premier League trio Mohamed Salah (6), Eden Hazard (8) and Kevin De Bruyne (9) were also in the top 10.
Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar, the world's most expensive player, dropped to 12th having been voted third best in last year's poll.
World Cup winners N'Golo Kante (11) and Paul Pogba (15) finished in the top 20 after being recognised for their performances in Russia.