Luka Modric wins Ballon d'Or 2018 ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo

Luka Modric has won the 2018 men's Ballon d'Or award

Luka Modric has won the 2018 Ballon d'Or ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo and Antoine Griezman, with Lionel Messi coming fifth.

It is the first time in 10 years neither Ronaldo nor Messi has been recognised as the world's best player for France Football's acclaimed award.

Modric also received the best men's player prize at the FIFA Best awards in September.

#ballondor



01🇬🇧 Owen

02🇧🇷 Ronaldo

03🇨🇿 Nedved

04🇺🇦 Chevtchenko

05🇧🇷 Ronaldinho

06🇮🇹 Cannavaro

07🇧🇷 Kaka

08🇵🇹 Ronaldo

09🇦🇷 Messi

10🇦🇷 Messi

11🇦🇷 Messi

12🇦🇷 Messi

13🇵🇹 Ronaldo

14🇵🇹 Ronaldo

15🇦🇷 Messi

16🇵🇹 Ronaldo

17🇵🇹 Ronaldo

18🇭🇷 Modric — #ballondor (@francefootball) December 3, 2018

Harry Kane, the only English player on the 30-man shortlist, ranked 10th in the poll after winning the World Cup Golden Boot in Russia as he captained England to their best finish in 28 years.

In 2018, Modric won his third consecutive Champions League trophy with club side Real Madrid and led Croatia to their first World Cup final, losing 4-2 to France.

Premier League trio Mohamed Salah (6), Eden Hazard (8) and Kevin De Bruyne (9) were also in the top 10.

Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar, the world's most expensive player, dropped to 12th having been voted third best in last year's poll.

World Cup winners N'Golo Kante (11) and Paul Pogba (15) finished in the top 20 after being recognised for their performances in Russia.