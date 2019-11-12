Andrew Robertson: Finish above Manchester City and you will win the league

Andy Robertson: 'Finish above Man City then I think you'll get the title'

Andrew Robertson believes Manchester City are still Liverpool's closest title rivals and whoever finishes above Pep Guardiola's team will win the league.

The full-back played a significant role in Liverpool's 3-1 win over City on Sunday, providing the assist for Mohamed Salah to make it 2-0 after 13 minutes.

Andy Robertson provided the assist for Liverpool's second goal against Manchester City

City have slipped to fourth in the Premier League behind Liverpool, Leicester and Chelsea, but Robertson is in no doubt about who he sees providing the main threat.

"Massive for us," said Robertson to the club's website. "A big game against our closest rivals from last year.

"Both of us were in a league of their own last year and it looks as if there's going to be a couple of others sniffing about this year. But I still believe if you finish above Man City then I think you'll get the title.

"It's a massive win for us and it's just another one that we've got to tick off. There's still a long, long way to go, but it's always nice to beat your rivals."

Robertson also spoke about his fruitful full-back partnership with Trent Alexander-Arnold, which has provided 30 assists since the start of last season.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Robertson have provided 30 assists since the start of last season. The most in Europe

"Me and Trent had big numbers last season in terms of contributing to goals and stuff, but it was more than that.

"Defensively we were also very good and this season we've tried to do the same. We just try and produce high standards in every single game - it's not always possible.

"Trent is 21 and he's producing performances unbelievably and hopefully he keeps that up.

"Hopefully the team keeps it up because we're doing well so far and there's confidence in that changing room."

Andy Robertson will not play in Scotland's forthcoming European qualifiers

Robertson, the Scotland captain, has joined up with his international team-mates this week, but will not feature in the games against Cyprus and Kazakhstan due to an ankle injury, although he will remain with the squad for a few days in a leadership role.