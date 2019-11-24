Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita lead 2019 African Player of the Year shortlist

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah will be looking to win the African Player of the Year title for a third successive time

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita have been included in the Confederation of African Football’s (Caf) 2019 African Player of the Year shortlist.

Egypt forward Salah will be looking to keep hold of the title he has won for the past two years after helping Liverpool lift the Champions League last season alongside Senegal's Mane and Guinea's Keita.

The trio are part of a 10-strong Premier League selection which also includes Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez, Arsenal duo Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Nicolas Pepe, Leicester's Wilfred Ndidi, Crystal Palace pair Jordan Ayew and Wilfried Zaha as well as Aston Villa's Trezeguet.

Mahrez, who helped Algeria win the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, is one of four Algerians nominated for the men's award - more than any other nation.

Overall there are 30 names on a list compiled by a panel of media and technical professionals with the awards set to take place on Tuesday, January 7 2020 in Hurghada, Egypt.

Full list of men's nominees: Achraf Hakimi (Morocco & Borussia Dortmund), Andre Onana (Cameroon & Ajax), Baghdad Bounedjah (Algeria& Al-Sadd), Carolus Andriamatsinoro (Madagascar & Al Adalah), Denis Onyango (Uganda & Mamelodi Sundowns), Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (Cameroon & Paris Saint-Germain), Ferjani Sassi(Tunisia & Zamalek), Hakim Ziyech (Morocco & Ajax), Idrissa Gueye (Senegal & Paris Saint-Germain), Ismail Bennacer (Algeria & AC Milan), Jordan Ayew (Ghana & Crystal Palace), Kalidou Koulibaly (Senegal & Napoli), Kodjo Fo Doh Laba (Togo & Al Ain), Mahmoud Hassan "Trezeguet" (Egypt & Aston Villa), Mbwana Samatta (Tanzania & Genk), Mohamed Salah (Egypt & Liverpool), Moussa Marega (Mali & Porto), Naby Keita (Guinea & Liverpool), Nicolas Pepe (Ivory Coast & Arsenal), Odion Ighalo (Nigeria & Shanghai Shenhua), Percy Tau (South Africa & Club Brugge), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Gabon & Arsenal), Riyad Mahrez (Algeria & Manchester City), Sadio Mane (Senegal & Liverpool), Taha Yassine Khenissi (Tunisia & Esperance), Thomas Partey (Ghana & Atlético Madrid), Victor Osimhen (Nigeria & Lille), Wilfred Ndidi (Nigeria & Leicester City), Wilfried Zaha (Ivory Coast & Crystal Palace), Youcef Belaili (Algeria & Ahli Jeddah)

Other categories include Women's Player of the Year, Interclubs Player of the Year, Youth Player of the Year, Men's Coach of the Year, Women's Coach of the Year, Men's National Team of the Year and Women's National Team of the Year.