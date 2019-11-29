Liverpool's Anfield Road Stand expansion plans will increase stadium capacity to 61,000

Liverpool have unveiled plans to increase Anfield's capacity by redeveloping the Anfield Road Stand

Liverpool have put forward proposals to increase Anfield's capacity to over 61,000 with an expansion of the stadium's Anfield Road Stand.

The European champions plan to add around 7,000 seats to the stand, which currently houses just over 9,000 fans including opposition supporters.

The move comes three years after Liverpool completed a £115m redevelopment of Anfield's Main Stand, which increased the stadium's capacity to around 54,000.

Liverpool recently sent out 5,000 leaflets to local residents inviting them to the first stage of public consultation over the proposed expansion, which begins with a drop-in event on November 29.

The first stage of public consultation will be inviting feedback until December 13, with a second stage due to begin in early 2020.

Liverpool released the first images of the proposed expansion on Thursday and the club's chief operating officer, Andy Hughes, insists the majority of the extra seating would be reserved for "general admission use".

"We are working towards creating an expanded Anfield Road Stand which will see around 7,000 additional seats," he said.

"The majority of these seats will be for general admission use and we expect some seats will be allocated for a sports bar/lounge type hospitality in order to ensure the economic viability of the expansion.

"Further profiling is needed and we expect to provide more detail at the second stage consultation early next year.

"These first stage consultation sessions we are holding are crucial as they will be used to inform the design proposals we are developing, which in turn will help us to make a decision on whether to proceed with the expansion as a whole."

A section of Anfield Road would need to be closed if the expansion was to go ahead and Hughes believes it is important the club receives backing from local residents before pressing ahead with the plans.

He said: "For any expansion to the Anfield Road Stand to go ahead we need certainty on three key areas.

"Firstly that we are able to reach agreement with local residents, businesses and community groups that they will allow the expansion plan to take place which will mean closing a short section of Anfield Road between 96 Avenue and Skerries Road.

"Secondly that we have the right sustainable financial and economic model in place to deliver a long term sustainable Anfield and lastly that we are able to successfully navigate the complex planning landscape.

"We need to be satisfied on all three points for work to proceed."

Liverpool are also exploring the possibility of gaining permanent permission to hold other events at Anfield, including concerts, NFL games and GAA matches outside the football season.