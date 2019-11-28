Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola inducted into LMA Hall of Fame

0:30 England manager Gareth Southgate praised both Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola as they were inducted into the LMA Hall of Fame England manager Gareth Southgate praised both Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola as they were inducted into the LMA Hall of Fame

Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola have both been inducted into the League Managers Association Hall of Fame.

The Liverpool and Manchester City managers followed in the footsteps of legends including Brian Clough, Sir Bobby Robson and Arsene Wenger by being added to the LMA's esteemed list of coaches.

The two are currently battling it out at the top of the Premier League, as Guardiola looks to retain the title for the third successive year and Klopp aims to win his and Liverpool's first.

They went head-to-head at Anfield earlier this month, with Liverpool coming out 3-1 winners and cementing their spot at the top of the table.

Klopp: I don't often feel pride but I am very proud tonight

Klopp was appointed manager of Liverpool in 2015 and has since led the club to the Europa League final and two Champions League finals.

In 2019, Klopp guided Liverpool to secure their sixth and his first European title, while also leading the Reds to second in the Premier League as they recorded 97 points; the third-highest total in the history of the English top division, and the most points scored by a team without winning the title.

"It's big, it's really big. When I first heard about it [the honour] I couldn't believe it," he said.

"I've now been in England for a bit longer than four years and I've enjoyed each second, to be honest.

"I saw all the names with the pictures when I came in, it's really impressive.

"I don't often feel pride but, in this moment, I'm very proud because this is something really, really special."

Pep: I cannot succeed without my players

Guardiola was also recognised at the event on Thursday evening, having achieved an unprecedented amount of success since taking charge of City in the summer of 2016.

Since his arrival, the current Premier League title holders have lifted seven trophies in three seasons and became the first club to win all four men's English trophies in a single campaign in 2018/19.

He said: "What a privilege. When you come down the corridor and see all the big names, big managers, big personalities being here that would've helped to make football better, football that we have right now.

"I think all the managers here that have been inducted into the Hall of Fame is because we were in incredible clubs with incredible players.

"As long as we can help them and try to think on the same side and the same page, that's the only reason we can do what we do as managers.

"Without the quality of the players we have, the managers cannot have success."