Lionel Messi says Sadio Mane finishing fourth in Ballon d'Or is 'a shame'

Sadio Mane finished fourth in the Ballon d'Or voting

Lionel Messi has said it is a "shame" Liverpool forward Sadio Mane did not finish higher than fourth in the Ballon d'Or rankings.

Barcelona's number 10 won the award for a record sixth time ahead of Liverpool defender Virgil Van Dijk and Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo, who remains stuck on five Ballon d'Or trophies.

Lionel Messi picked up the award for a sixth time

However, Messi, who voted for Mane in FIFA's Best award, thinks the Senegal international was unlucky not to break into the top three after a "sensational" season.

"It's a shame to see Mane finish in fourth place," Messi told Canal+.

"But I think there have been a lot of great players this year. That's why it was difficult to choose a particular player. But I chose Sadio Mane because he's a player that I like.

Sadio Mane helped Liverpool to a sixth European Cup in June

"Mane achieved a great year that was exceptional for the entire Liverpool team. That's why I chose him. I repeat, there were a lot of very great players this year, so the choice was difficult."

Mane has had a great 12 months for Liverpool, playing a vital role in last season's Champions League win and helping the team to a club-record 31 games unbeaten in the league.