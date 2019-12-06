Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool must rotate squad during busy Christmas period

1:14 Jurgen Klopp has told Liverpool supporters to expect more squad rotation as the club continue a packed December schedule away at Bournemouth on Saturday. Jurgen Klopp has told Liverpool supporters to expect more squad rotation as the club continue a packed December schedule away at Bournemouth on Saturday.

Jurgen Klopp says he must be "sensible and sensitive" with Liverpool's squad selection during their packed end-of-year schedule.

The Reds began an extremely busy December with a 5-2 victory over local rivals Everton on Wednesday, with Klopp springing a surprise by omitting both Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino.

Liverpool's trip to Bournemouth on Saturday begins a run of a minimum of seven matches in 22 days, including a trip to Qatar for the Club World Cup.

Asked how his players deal with being rested, Klopp said: "In this moment you need a smart squad, people with half a brain at least.

"I cannot explain things properly all the time, they have to understand it without me telling them. Thank God we have that.

Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino were both rested for the Merseyside Derby

"I don't make decisions out of the blue, there are always reasons and the boys understand them.

"There is no time for rest and to think about the situation, but we have to try.

"When you are a football supporter you have your 'best 11' and you want them to play all the time but it is not FIFA or Playstation.

"We have to do these kind of changes. If we have the opportunity, we will do it."

Xherdan Shaqiri scored against Everton in his first Premier League start since January

Xherdan Shaqiri was handed a first Premier League start since January 30 in the win over Everton, and Klopp was delighted with his goalscoring contribution.

"Shaq [Xherdan Shaqiri] was injured twice and it takes time to come back," Klopp said. "During that situation the team are winning pretty much all the games and if he doesn't get frustrated that he isn't playing then that's not smart. That is how it is in football.

"I don't expect perfection from the moment you come on the pitch but I expect the desire to show you are good enough and Shaq did that.

Divock Origi was brought in as one of five changes for the win over Everton

"That was a really good team we sent on the pitch [against Everton]. I was never in doubt about their quality.

"The boys that came on have a lot of training and a busy schedule. You never know 100 per cent, but I was really happy with the way the boys turned up.

"That was only one game and we have to show the same again tomorrow [against Bournemouth]. We have only 3 days between the games so we have to be sensible and sensitive about the line-up again."

Klopp not listening to Christmas No.1 record

Klopp is paying no attention to Liverpool's previous record of faltering after being top at Christmas

Victory over Bournemouth will guarantee Liverpool are top at Christmas for the fourth time in the last 11 seasons.

They are the only side to have failed to convert that position into a title triumph during that period, but Klopp is not concerning himself with statistics.

"I have told you often enough and can tell you again that I am really not interested in these numbers, stats or history," he said.

"That is part of the deal when you are in a good position. There are a lot of people who celebrate already and a lot who worry still.

"I don't listen to either of them to be honest. We want to try and win at Bournemouth, what that means for Christmas does not bother me.

"We know we are in a really difficult situation with the games coming up but we accepted that long ago.

"Now we have to deal with it. We are positive in this moment but we need to be lucky with the players staying healthy. These are things that worry us more than who is top at Christmas."

