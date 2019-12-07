Liverpool to play FIFA Club World Cup games at Khalifa International Stadium

The Khalifa International Stadium staged the 2019 World Athletics Championships

Liverpool's FIFA Club World Cup matches have been shifted to a different stadium less than 10 days before they are due to depart for Qatar.

Jurgen Klopp's side, who enter the tournament at the semi-final stage, were scheduled to play two matches at the newly-built Education City Stadium on the outskirts of Doha.

But despite the venue being operational, the official opening of the Education City Stadium has now been pushed back to 2020 due to delays in the certification process. The delay has meant there is insufficient time to hold the necessary test events.

The Khalifa International Stadium was the first 2022 World Cup venue to be completed

Liverpool will now play their semi-final on December 18 at the 45,000-seat Khalifa International Stadium in the heart of Doha, which is the venue used to stage Qatar national team matches.

The multi-purpose stadium, which is currently being used for the ongoing Arabian Gulf Cup will also host the final and the third-place play-off on December 21.

Last week, Liverpool named a 23-man squad for the tournament with manager Klopp handing places in the travelling party to teenage quartet Harvey Elliot, Rhian Brewster, Neco Williams and Curtis Jones.