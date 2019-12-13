Jurgen Klopp and Sadio Mane win Premier League awards for November

Jurgen Klopp and Sadio Mane have both picked up November awards

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and forward Sadio Mane have been named Premier League Manager and Player of the Month for November.

Mane's three goals and one assist helped Liverpool win all four matches during November to go eight points clear at the top of the table as the Reds go in search of their first Premier League crown.

The Senegal international started the month with an all-action performance at Aston Villa, setting up Andrew Robertson's 87th-minute equaliser before heading in the winner in stoppage time, he then scored against champions Manchester City and at Crystal Palace.

2:58 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Liverpool's win over Aston Villa in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Liverpool's win over Aston Villa in the Premier League

It is the third time the 27-year-old has won the award, adding to his triumphs from August 2017 and March of this year.

Klopp guided Liverpool to four wins from four in November and is only the second manager in history to pick up the award in three of the first four months of a top-flight campaign, after Pep Guardiola in 2017/18.

"It feels really good," Klopp said. "But I don't take it personally. My players are responsible for that, obviously, because they have so far played an outstanding season."