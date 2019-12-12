Liverpool in talks over January deal for Red Bull Salzburg's Takumi Minamino

Takumi Minamino scored at Anfield earlier this season

Liverpool are in talks to sign Red Bull Salzburg's Takumi Minamino in January.

The 24-year-old has a £7.25m release clause in his contract, which has alerted a number of Premier League, Bundesliga and Serie A clubs, so the Reds have accelerated their interest.

The Japan attacking-midfielder impressed against Liverpool in their two Champions League group games this season, scoring at Anfield.

Salzburg sporting director Christophe Freund said on Thursday: "I can confirm that there are currently discussions with Liverpool. It is an honour which clubs are interested in our players."

Minamino has been one of the stars of an exciting Salzburg team that has lit up the Champions League group stage this season, playing alongside the equally impressive forwards Hwang-Hee Chan and Erling Braut Haaland.

After going 3-0 down on Merseyside in October, head coach Jesse Marsch switched Minamino's position and he stole the show in a number 10 role, as Salzburg came back to 3-3 before Mo Salah bagged a late winner.

Minamino, who has 11 goals in 22 games for Japan, also scored against Genk and has seven more in league and cup in Austria this season, taking his tally to nine in all competitions so far.

He joined RB Salzburg from Japanese side Cerezo Osaka for less than £1m in 2015.

Minamino impressed despite RB Salzburg's 2-0 defeat to Liverpool last Tuesday

'It's a no-brainer for Liverpool'

Analysis from Sky Sports News' Vinny O'Connor...

"Minamino has impressed in Red Bull Salzburg's two games against Liverpool in the Champions League. He scored at Anfield and impressed on Tuesday night over in Salzburg.

Minamino could join Virgil van Dijk at Anfield in January

"In the current market he's arguably worth around £20m, perhaps even more than that, but he has a release clause of £7.25m. It's a no-brainer from Liverpool's perspective.

"It makes sense to make the move and accelerate their interest given he is being chased by a number of Bundesliga and Serie A clubs. Manchester United are also being linked with a move as well, but at the moment, it appears Liverpool are best placed to complete a deal and look favourites to bring him to Merseyside."

