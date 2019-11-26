Champions League round of 16 draw: When is it? Can Premier League sides face each other?
Liverpool and Chelsea will have to wait until the final round of group games to join Tottenham and Manchester City in the knockout stages
Last Updated: 27/11/19 10:28pm
The draw for the Champions League round of 16 takes place in December, with Liverpool and Chelsea hoping to join Manchester City and Tottenham in the hat.
When is the draw?
The draw for the last 16 of the Champions League takes place on Monday December 16 in Nyon, with proceedings set to start at 11am, UK time.
Who has qualified so far?
- Bayern Munich
- Juventus
- Manchester City
- Paris Saint-Germain
- Real Madrid
- Tottenham
- Barcelona
- RB Leipzig
Eight more teams to be confirmed.
How does the draw work?
There will be two seeding pots - one consisting of the eight group winners and the other of the eight runners-up.
No team can play a club from their group - or any side from their own country, meaning there will be no all-Premier League showdown at this stage.
Seeded group winners will play the first leg of the two-legged ties away from home.
Champions League knockout stage - the key dates
February 18/19 & 25/26: Round of 16 - first leg
March 10/11 & 17/18: Round of 16 - second leg
April 7/8: Quarter-finals - first leg
April 14/15: Quarter-finals - second leg
April 28/29: Semi-finals - first leg
May 5/6: Semi-finals - second leg
May 30: Final, Istanbul