Champions League round of 16 draw: When is it? Can Premier League sides face each other?

Tottenham qualified with a fine comeback win over Olympiakos on Tuesday

The draw for the Champions League round of 16 takes place in December, with Liverpool and Chelsea hoping to join Manchester City and Tottenham in the hat.

When is the draw?

The draw for the last 16 of the Champions League takes place on Monday December 16 in Nyon, with proceedings set to start at 11am, UK time.

Chelsea can progress due to their head-to-head record in Group H

Who has qualified so far?

Bayern Munich

Juventus

Manchester City

Paris Saint-Germain

Real Madrid

Tottenham

Barcelona

RB Leipzig

Eight more teams to be confirmed.

How does the draw work?

Manchester City can not face a Premier League rival in the Champions League until the quarter-final stage; that draw will take place on March 20

There will be two seeding pots - one consisting of the eight group winners and the other of the eight runners-up.

No team can play a club from their group - or any side from their own country, meaning there will be no all-Premier League showdown at this stage.

Seeded group winners will play the first leg of the two-legged ties away from home.

Champions League knockout stage - the key dates

Will Liverpool retain their Champions League crown?

February 18/19 & 25/26: Round of 16 - first leg

March 10/11 & 17/18: Round of 16 - second leg

April 7/8: Quarter-finals - first leg

April 14/15: Quarter-finals - second leg

April 28/29: Semi-finals - first leg

May 5/6: Semi-finals - second leg

May 30: Final, Istanbul