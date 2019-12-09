Premier League goal of the decade: Watch and vote for your favourite strike

The 2010s have had their fair share of screamers. From the solo runs to the sweetly struck volleys, watch our top 40 and pick your best.

At the end of a spectacular 10 years of Premier League and ahead of the new year, we've got plenty of coverage coming up to look back at the 2010s - starting with your choice to whittle down the goal of the decade.

We've argued, debated and reminisced to get the thousands scored since 2010 down to a shortlist of our top 40.

From Jack Wilshere's technically wonderful goal against Norwich back in 2013 to Wayne Rooney's bicycle kick against Manchester City, to Charlie Adam's stunning long-ranger against Chelsea - there's no recipe for the perfect goal, but there's plenty to choose from on our list of 40.

To jog your memory of the decade's best goals watch all of the options by pressing play on the video above, and then vote for your favourites below.