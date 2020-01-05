James Milner injury: Liverpool waiting on update after FA Cup win over Everton

James Milner is consoled by Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp as he leaves the pitch injured

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp must wait to see how long James Milner is sidelined for after he came off with a muscle problem in the 1-0 FA Cup win over Everton.

Milner lasted just nine minutes of the Reds' third-round victory over their Merseyside rivals at Anfield on Sunday before he was injured as he attempted to make a challenge.

Yasser Larouci came on in his place, with the 19-year-old making his senior debut for the club in the process.

Milner will now be assessed by Liverpool's medical department, with Klopp confirming in his post-match news conference that the injury to the 34-year-old utility player looks potentially serious.

"Two players [Milner and Joe Gomez] started the last game and one of them got injured, so that's the situation we are in," said Klopp.

"That's why a lot of managers make a lot of changes; it's nothing to do with the cup, it's the timing.

"[Milner] has pain, that says it's serious. It's [his] muscle."

Curtis Jones, another promising young Liverpool player given the opportunity to shine by Klopp, scored a stunning winner after 71 minutes to send Liverpool into Monday night's fourth-round draw.