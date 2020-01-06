Pedro Chirivella: Liverpool looking at new deal for midfielder

Pedro Chirivella impressed for Liverpool in their 1-0 win over Everton on Sunday

Liverpool are still considering a new deal for Spanish midfielder Pedro Chirivella.

The 22-year-old is out of contract in the summer but Liverpool are keen to reward him for his progress this season.

Chirivella has made four appearances in the cup competitions and impressed in Sunday's 1-0 win over Merseyside rivals Everton.

The Spaniard has made just one Premier League appearance since joining from Valencia's academy in 2013 and Liverpool are aware he is keen to secure regular first-team football.

However, he faces tough competition for places at Anfield with Brazil international Fabinho the first-choice defensive midfielder under Jurgen Klopp.