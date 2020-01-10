Jurgen Klopp and Trent Alexander-Arnold win monthly awards for December

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp and Trent Alexander-Arnold have won monthly awards for December

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has been named December's Premier League Manager of the Month while Trent Alexander-Arnold has picked up the Player of the Month award.

The German led the Reds to victory in all five of their Premier League matches in the month, beating Everton, Bournemouth, Watford, Leicester and Wolves to go 13 points clear at the top with a game in hand.

Liverpool also won the FIFA Club World Cup in Qatar to become world champions for the first time.

It is the fourth time that Klopp has won the award this season.

Alexander-Arnold was a key player throughout a memorable December for Liverpool

Right-back Alexander-Arnold, who was ever-present for the Reds during the month, got four assists in his eight games during December and scored in a man-of-the-match performance in the 4-0 win over Leicester City on Boxing Day.

Sadio Mane was named African player of the year for 2019 earlier this week as the accolades continue to head to Anfield.

Liverpool are on course to win their first top-flight title in 30 years and former defender Phil Thompson this week described them as being close to becoming one of the greatest teams in the club's history.