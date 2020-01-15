Roberto Firmino: Liverpool need to maintain strong champions' mentality

Roberto Firmino has scored seven goals for Liverpool this season

Roberto Firmino has urged his Liverpool team-mates to keep playing with a "strong champions' mentality".

Liverpool have won all but one of their 21 Premier League fixtures this season, with their victory over Tottenham putting them 14 points clear in the table.

They face Manchester United on Sunday, live on Sky Sports Premier League, and Firmino feels they must not be complacent as they try to win the first league title in 30 years.

The Brazil forward said: "Last year we hit the post in the Premier League, we were upset of course that we didn't win.

"We have a chance this season, it's in our hands. We need to keep it up, working hard, following this path with our heads in the right place and a winning mentality.

"We'll take things game by game and keep this strong champions' mentality up until the end and see where it takes us.

"Of course we're more confident this season. We've been winning all our games, this increases our confidence game by game. We have to continue with this momentum."

Liverpool's points tally is 61 from 21 matches, which represents the best start to a campaign of any team in the history of Europe's top five leagues.