Andy Robertson backs Liverpool team-mate Roberto Firmino to end Anfield goal drought

​​​​​​​Andy Robertson has told Robert Firmino to keep the faith after his Anfield goal drought continued against Manchester United.

The Brazilian found the net with a brilliant curled effort during the first half, only for it to be disallowed after VAR ruled Virgil van Dijk had fouled David De Gea when competing for a high ball.

All nine of Firmino's goals this season have come on the road, with his last Anfield goal coming against Porto last April, but Robertson believes it is only a matter of time before he ends that barren streak.

"It's tough, that's VAR for you," said Robertson of Firmino's disallowed strike. "You celebrate the goal and Bobby's thinking 'I'm back at Anfield and have scored again'.

"It was a fantastic strike, and then of course it gets ruled out. That's the way football is going. Bobby's goal at Anfield will come sooner rather than later."

Liverpool extended their run of clean sheets to seven matches with their 2-0 win over Manchester United. Robertson forms part of a Reds defence that has not conceded a Premier League goal since December 4 and the Scotland international agreed with Patrice Evra's comments in the Sky Sports studio that his defensive partner Virgil van Dijk is the best centre-half in the world.

"I've got the pleasure of playing next to him," he said. "He's a fantastic role model and a fantastic player.

"If there are any young up-and-coming centre-halves, I'd suggest watching Virgil van Dijk. He makes it look easy but that's down to all the hard work he's put in. He tries to improve every single day."

Liverpool have extended their lead at the top of the Premier League to 16 points, which sparked chants of "We're going to win the league" for the first time this season.

Robertson, though, refused to get carried away.

"Until the champions sign is above our head then we don't believe anything," he said. "Yes it's a comfortable lead but we know how tough this league is.

"We beat Manchester United and in four days' time we go away to Wolves, who are flying. That is an incredibly tough game.

"In a couple of weeks the table can change. It's up to us to stay 100 per cent focused and not allow that to happen.

"If we do we'll keep ticking off the games and hopefully get closer and closer."