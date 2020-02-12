Anfield redevelopment: Liverpool on course to open new Anfield Road stand for 2022/23 season

Computer generated images showing proposed Anfield Road Stand expansion

Liverpool are on course to raise Anfield's capacity to 61,000 in time for the start of the 2022/23 season.

The runaway Premier League leaders are aiming to start expansion work on their Anfield Road stand before the end of the year and have now taken the next step in the proposed £60m project with the launch of their second stage public consultation, which will will support their planning application, due to be submitted in March.

The first consultation stage received over 800 responses, 93 per cent of which were in support of the plans.

Liverpool's chief commercial officer Andy Hughes said: "The feedback of our local residents has been essential to the planning process of this proposed expansion.

Computer generated image showing outside of new Anfield Road Stand

"We have been very clear from the start that we will only proceed with this project if we have their co-operation; we have a financial model which offers economic stability and we can navigate the complex planning landscape."

The project will accommodate 7,000 additional seats. The number of general admission seats has gone up to 5,200, 400 more than the 4,800 proposed in the first stage consultation, while the remaining 1,800 seats will be lounge/sports bar style hospitality.

Computer generated images showing proposed Anfield Road Stand expansion

Latest images released show a look best described as 'the smaller brother' of the Main Stand.

There are similarities when it comes to the construction process as well with Liverpool not expecting to lose much in the way of capacity during the build.

Like the main stand expansion, the lower terrace will remain and the footprint will be increased around the back of the current stand with the addition of a new upper terrace and roof.

Computer generated images showing proposed Anfield Road Stand expansion

While the majority of feedback from stage one was positive, there was some criticism from local residents over the prospect of closing Anfield Road.

In response, the club's second stage plans will now see Anfield Road rerouted around the outside of the expanded stand.

Computer generated image showing outside of new Anfield Road Stand

It is proposed that this will become a private road, which will be maintained by the club, with electronic bollards operating on match days similar to the system that is already in use.

Hughes added: "These updated plans reflect that we have listened and we thank all of those people who took the time to share their views with us in the initial stage of this process and look forward to more thoughts on the updates we have made.

"We've always said the progress of this build will depend on three things - reaching agreement with the local community; a successful planning application and making sure it is financially viable. There's a lot of steps still to go but we have made good progress."

The second stage of public consultation will consist of three public drop-in events at Anfield:

Wednesday 12 February until 8pm - The Kop Bar

Thursday 13 February 4pm-8pm - The Kop Bar

Monday 24 February - The pop-up information stand, Anfield Road.

Updated proposals can also be seen at www.liverpoolfc.com/anfieldroadexpansion - stage two public consultation ends at midnight on February 28.