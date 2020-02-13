Andrew Robertson: Jordan Henderson is Premier League player of the year

Andy Robertson feels Jordan Henderson has made some vital contributions during the more difficult moments of Liverpool's glorious season

Andy Robertson believes his Liverpool team-mate Jordan Henderson deserves to be crowned Premier League player of the year.

The pair have been key to a Liverpool side 22 points clear at the top of the Premier League, with the club - who face Norwich on Saturday, live on Sky Sports - on course to win their first top-division championship since 1990.

Left-back Robertson feels Henderson, who is the club captain at Anfield, has provided vital leadership and key contributions during difficult matches for Jurgen Klopp's runaway league leaders.

The Scotsman also thinks his skipper is finally starting to get the appreciation he feels his skills have long deserved from the wider footballing public.

"For me, I think he's the leading candidate [for player of the year]," Robertson told Sky Sports News. "At times this season when we've struggled Hendo has been the one that has driven us forward.

"He's the one who has made sure we don't get slack, or he has chipped in with some really important goals or really important assists.

"Maybe his performances at the start of the season went a little bit under the radar, but as the season has progressed he's not really had a bad game.

"You really appreciate him when you train with him every day and in this country he's not been appreciated enough in his character.

"He's getting the recognition he deserves because he is a fantastic player, a fantastic role model and a fantastic captain. He's driven us to three points at times this season when we've struggled."

Robertson also spoke about the support he gives to the Fans Supporting Foodbanks charity, something he wishes he did not have to do.

"I've always been associated with them but I wish I wasn't, because it would mean they didn't exist," he said. "I don't like going to food banks and I don't like seeing people suffer.

"We should be doing a lot more to help these people. I like to give back to people who are less fortunate than me. It's clever to be around football stadiums and hopefully they continue to get big donations."