Jurgen Klopp offers sympathy to Pep Guardiola and Man City after ban

0:51 Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says he has sympathy for Pep Guardiola and Manchester City players over their two-year ban from UEFA competitions Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says he has sympathy for Pep Guardiola and Manchester City players over their two-year ban from UEFA competitions

Jurgen Klopp says he feels for Pep Guardiola and his players after Manchester City were banned from UEFA competition for two seasons.

The Premier League champions were banned from all UEFA competitions by European football's governing body on Friday for "serious breaches" to Financial Fair Play regulations.

Speaking after Liverpool's 1-0 victory at Norwich, Klopp stressed the need to reserve judgment on City until more information came to the surface but expressed his admiration and sympathy for a manager and a group of players who he insists are not to blame.

"It was shock when I heard it," Klopp told his post-match press conference.

2:57 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Liverpool's win against Norwich in the Premier League. FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Liverpool's win against Norwich in the Premier League.

"I have no idea how these kind of things work or happen, but what I can say as a football coach is that Manchester City under Pep Guardiola play sensational football.

"That is how it is. I have always admired what he is doing, what they are doing and that will not end in this moment.

"One can imagine that it is really hard at the moment for the sports people; you trust your people, they tell you it is fine, but UEFA see things slightly different and now they have to deal with it.

"I have no idea what will happen next. To be honest, I feel for Pep and the players, wow, because for sure they did nothing wrong, they just played football, and sensational football at that.

"Whatever Pep was [or is] he has helped each league to improve football, but then again, we all have to respect some rules. I have no idea if they did or not, but obviously UEFA sees it like this that they didn't, and we will see what happens."