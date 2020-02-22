Timo Werner: Liverpool suit me and Jurgen Klopp is world's best

Timo Werner has scored 87 goals in 146 appearances for RB Leipzig

Timo Werner believes Liverpool's style of play suits him and says Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is the best manager in the world.

After scoring RB Leipzig's winner in their midweek Champions League last-16 first-leg victory at Tottenham, Germany international striker Werner told Norwegian TV channel Viasport Football he is very proud to have been linked with Liverpool, who he described as the world's best team.

The 23-year-old scored his 27th goal of the season in RB Leipzig's 5-0 Bundesliga victory at Schalke on Saturday and addressed speculation linking him to Liverpool after the win.

"Last year, until I extended my contract, it was always Bayern Munich [that I was linked with]. Now Liverpool has come up through the media and through our game in England," Werner told Sky in Germany.

"You have there the best coach in the world with Jurgen Klopp.

"There are many things that would suggest that my style of play might be a good fit, but I'm not worried about it because we have so much to do with Leipzig.

"You can see we won against Tottenham, but we also have a second leg. It's hard to think about where to play next year if you want to step on the gas here and now."

Henderson set for three weeks out

Liverpool are just five wins away from their first Premier League title and host West Ham on Monday Night Football, live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event.

But the Reds will have to play their next few games without skipper Jordan Henderson, who was substituted late on in the 1-0 Champions League defeat at Atletico Madrid on Tuesday night with a hamstring injury.

"[Henderson] could have been worse," Liverpool boss Klopp said.

"It was a hamstring [issue] and there have been a lot of different hamstring injuries around in the Premier League, Harry Kane for example.

"It's not that bad but he will be out for around three weeks or so. It is not cool but the way we see it, we were still lucky."