Leicester make approach for Liverpool's Adam Lallana

Adam Lallana will be a free agent in the summer

Leicester have made an initial approach to Adam Lallana's representatives about a summer move for the Liverpool midfielder.

The 31-year-old is out of contract in the summer and has reportedly attracted interest from a number of Premier League clubs.

He is also currently free to negotiate and sign a pre-contract agreement with a foreign club prior to the end of his current deal at Anfield.

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers is keen to bring Lallana to the King Power Stadium this summer, which has prompted them to declare their interest early.

Liverpool have given Lallana permission to plan his future after making it clear to him he will not be offered a new contract by the club.

Brendan Rodgers wants to bring Lallana to Leicester ahead of next season

Transfer rules dictate Lallana must have the permission of his current club if he wants to negotiate with another English side before the end of his current contract.

Leicester are in the market for a new winger ahead of next season, with Rodgers seeing Lallana as the perfect fit for that position.

The Foxes could be in the position to offer Champions League football to Lallana next season, although he is expected to consider all his options before committing to a move.

Jurgen Klopp will not be offering Lallana a new Liverpool contract

Rodgers signed Lallana for Liverpool from Southampton in 2014. He has since played 175 times, scoring 22 goals.

His playing time at Liverpool has been restricted this season, having made just three Premier League starts, and he is keen to secure regular first-team football at his next club.