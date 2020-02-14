Wolves 0-0 Leicester: Willy Boly goal disallowed by VAR as 10-man Foxes hold on

Wolves were held to a goalless draw with 10-man Leicester at Molineux after Willy Boly's header was disallowed.

Boly had appeared to have given Wolves the lead late in the first half but Pedro Neto was adjudged to have been offside by the narrowest of margins in the build-up.

Leicester midfielder Hamza Choudhury received a second yellow card in the 76th minute but the home side could not find the breakthrough with Raul Jimenez wasting their best chance.

The result moves Wolves up two places into seventh while the point was enough to take Leicester within one of second-placed Manchester City.

Image: Pedro Neto was offside after his foot was fractionally ahead of Ben Chilwell

Player ratings Wolves: Patricio (7); Boly (7), Coady (6), Saiss (6); Doherty (7), Dendoncker (6), Neves (6), Jonny (7); Neto (6), Jimenez (6), Jota (6).



Subs: Traore (7), Podence (6), Moutinho (6).



Leicester: Schmeichel (6); Pereira (7), Evans (7), Soyuncu (7), Chilwell (5); Tielemans (6), Choudhury (6), Maddison (6); Perez (6), Vardy (5), Barnes (6).



Subs: Albrighton (6), Praet (6).



Man of the Match: Jonny Evans

Brendan Rodgers' side dominated possession in the early stages with Wolves content to play on the counter-attack and there were few clear chances in the first half.

Youri Tielemans tested Rui Patricio with a deflected shot while Diogo Jota forced a smart save from Kasper Schmeichel with his feet at the other end.

Boly and Caglar Soyuncu had headers on target, while Leander Dendoncker, Jonny Otto and Jonny Evans each put their efforts wide of the goal.

Team news Wolves made two changes to the team that drew against Manchester United at Old Trafford with Joao Moutinho and Adama Traore dropping to the bench. Leander Dendoncker returned in midfield with Pedro Neto also recalled on the right side of the forward line.



Leicester named an unchanged line-up from the team that drew against Chelsea last time out with Hamza Choudhury continuing to deputise for Wilfred Ndidi in the heart of midfield. Kelechi Iheanacho and Dennis Praet remained among the substitutes.

But the drama came late in a half that was delayed after James Maddison's high boot drew blood from the head of Matt Doherty, earning the Leicester playmaker a yellow card.

It was Doherty's header across goal that Boly nodded home to seemingly give Wolves the lead but a VAR check spotted a marginal offside against Pedro Neto in the build-up.

Image: Ruben Neves remonstrates with Mike Dean after Wolves are denied the opener

It was the narrowest of calls - a dangling foot as the teenager collected Jota's lay-off after he himself had taken a short corner and it infuriated the Wolves players and fans.

With everyone wondering who would respond better to the decision in the second half, both teams came out and struggled after the break.

Leicester were unable to cut through while Wolves' counter-attacks became rarer until Nuno Espirito Santo turned to Adama Traore just after the hour mark.

Traore, having been omitted for only the second time since August, injected some energy and the game turned further in Wolves' favour when Choudhury was sent off.

Having already been booked for a foul on Jimenez earlier in the half, the midfielder tripped up Dendoncker on the halfway line and was shown a second yellow card.

Image: Chilwell and Matt Doherty battle for the ball at Molineux

There was a quarter of an hour still to negotiate for Leicester at that point and Wolves pushed hard for the winner with Jimenez squandering the clearest opening.

Substitute Joao Moutinho whipped in a corner from the left and the Mexico striker was unmarked in the box but could only head wide of the far post with the goal gaping.

There was to be no late drama as there had been in this corresponding fixture last season when Wolves won 4-3 in stoppage time. Instead, it's a second goalless draw of the season between these two teams.

The first back in August saw Wolves denied by VAR after a handball by that man Boly.

It was a night for defenders with Boly impressing for Wolves and Soyuncu making a crucial block to deny Wolves late on, but nobody was better than Evans. The centre-back made more clearances than anyone else on the pitch and saw out the clean sheet when his team were under pressure at the end.

"I thought Jonny Evans was immense," said Rodgers afterwards. "He showed his big-game qualities. He is a big player for us. He has been absolutely amazing."

What the managers said about VAR…

Nuno Espirito Santo: "The law is the law. I am still positive. I am upset, of course, because Molineux was buzzing and then suddenly you are down. It becomes an issue to regain the concentration. It is very hard for players to sustain that level of concentration and when they see the images it is even worse.

"The players don't understand because they don't see, they don't have the lines. They celebrate. When you have something and someone takes it away, they don't like it. A goal is something that is so hard to achieve.

"You can be on both sides of the decision. It is not about Wolves, it is about the game, it is about football. It is about what we had and what we have. It is about where we want to go and what kind of game we want to see, how the fans are going to react to it. It is all of these things.

"I want things to improve. I am not a specialist on referees. I respect them a lot. We are not judging the work of the referees here. I am frustrated with the situation and all that is involved. We should not be sitting here and talking about this. So let's hope things improve."

Brendan Rodgers: "It was his little toe that was offside wasn't it? We have seen it so many times. Nuno is obviously celebrating the goal. As the manager that's on the other side of it, when you get it, it's brilliant.

"You hope don't you? That's what it gives you now. There's a disappointment when the goal goes in but once you see [referee] Mike (Dean) doing that rectangular action that he makes, of course you are happy. It has worked for and against us this season. You just have to take it.

"But it certainly needs to be reviewed come the end of the season. It is difficult if your little toe is adjudged offside as a player or a manager. There were always going to be issues this season. We need to stick with it and make improvements around it. I am sure that will be done."

Opta stats

Wolves have drawn consecutive league games goalless for the first time since April 2010, when they drew 0-0 against Stoke and Fulham.

Two of Leicester's three goalless draws in the Premier League under Brendan Rodgers have come against Wolves.

Only Sheffield United (5) have had more goals ruled out via VAR in the Premier League this season than Wolves (4).

Since returning to the Premier League in 2014-15, Leicester have received 19 red cards - the joint-most of any team in that time (level with Everton and Watford).

Only Aston Villa (6) have seen their opponents receive more red cards in Premier League games this season than Wolves (5).

Since joining Leicester, Jamie Vardy has played more league games against Wolves without scoring than any other side (six games).

What's next?

Leicester City

Manchester City Saturday 22nd February 5:00pm

Wolves are in Europa League action at Molineux on Thursday as they face La Liga side Espanyol in the first leg of their round of 32 tie. Then it is another home game against bottom club Norwich in the Premier League on the following Sunday.

Leicester have a free midweek but there is a huge game awaiting them next weekend when they host Premier League champions Manchester City at the King Power Stadium. That game is live on Sky Sports from 5pm on Saturday. Kick-off is at 5.30pm.