James Milner spends coronavirus break away from Liverpool training by picking Isolation XI

James Milner has spent time away from Liverpool training by selecting an Isolation XI.

The former England international used household items to come up with a team of 11 players, seven substitutes and a manager.

Milner went for a 4-4-2 formation. Here is the starting 11...

Joe Heart

The Liverpool star has picked a former Manchester City and England team-mate between the sticks, represented by what appears to be a love heart.

Kyle Walker

Another former England team-mate Kyle Walker is in at right-back, by way of a dog lead.

John Terry's Chocolate Orange

Former England and Chelsea captain John Terry is keeping things sweet at the heart of the defence.

Had plenty of time to think about this... here’s my #isolationXI - let me know who would make your squad... #dadjokeseverywhere pic.twitter.com/zIQ3TedkrH — James Milner (@JamesMilner) March 24, 2020

Dominic Matt-io

Former Leeds team-mate Dominic Matteo is in, courtesy of a cheerio on top of a mat - genius!

Trevor Cherry

Another Whites legend, Trevor Cherry, is picked - through a cherry yogurt.

David Silver

A 10p coin earns another former team-mate of Milner's, Manchester City legend David Silva, a spot in the team.

David Batty

David Batty is in courtesy of a cricket bat. The former Leeds, Blackburn and Newcastle midfielder is in central midfield with...

Genie Wijnaldum

Gini Wijnaldum gets in by way of a 'magic' lamp and beats Frank Lampard to a place in the team - inevitable, with Wijnaldum a current Liverpool team-mate.

Gini Wijnaldum saw off competition from Frank Lampard for a place in the XI

Patrick Burger

An uneaten takeaway burger gets former Liverpool midfielder Patrick Berger in on the right side of midfield.

Thierry Henry

'Henry the Hoover' wins Arsenal legend Thierry Henry a place in the front two.

Geoff Horsefield

A left-field pick, with a My Little Pony doll (we think) getting former Fulham and Birmingham striker Geoff Horsfield into a strike partnership with Henry.

Substitutes: Bread Friedel; Gabriel Heinze; Frank Lampard; Ruel Fox; Titi Camera; David Heel-ey; and Lewis Dunk.

Manager: Fabio Cap-ello.

Think you can do better? Send us your entries to @SkySportsNews!